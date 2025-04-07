ABERGAVENNY’S Baker Street Cinema has been put up for sale. Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co, has been instructed to market the cinema which was opened after a long public campaign in 2011 by Peter and Irene Davies, who also own the Coliseum Cinema in Brecon.
Christie and Co says that the cinema is ‘ideally located in the heart of Abergavenny’ and surrounded by an array of restaurants, shops and hotels.
“The cinema is popular for it’s showing of mainstream and indie films. With the town being just six miles from the English border, the cinema benefits from tourist trade in addition to its local repeat customers,” says Christie and Co
“The business occupies a charming period property, which was originally built as a drill hall in 1896, and since then it has seen a variety of uses, including a dance hall, a DIY shop, and, from 2010, the now existing cinema. The cinema comprises two screens with 160 and 120 seats respectively, and also includes a foyer with a box office and kiosk selling popcorn, confectionary and drinks.”
In 2011 the cinema’s opening was marked with a royal premier when Prince Charles joined 170 guests at the opening night of the locally made film Resistance, which was screened in aid of Abergavenny Museum. During the film he sat next to Abergavenny author Owen Sheers who adapted his own book to create the screenplay.
Gabriela Williams, Business Agent at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, comments, “I am excited to bring to market Baker Street Cinema in Abergavenny. This is the first time the cinema has come up for sale since its creation in 2010, and it provides an excellent opportunity for a new owner to adapt this fantastic building and leisure business. If you would like further information on this property, please get in touch.”