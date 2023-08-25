The Angel Bakery has become a staple of the town, since opening in 2016 on Lower Castle Street in Abergavenny.
Made up of 20 people across the shop and bakery, the vast majority of the staff live in and around the Abergavenny area.
Known for their long-fermented sourdough breads and pastries by hand, the Angel has since grown to supplying delis, cafes and restaurants in Monmouthshire as well as further afield in Cardiff and Bristol.
Now, the local cafe has been recognised in the prestigious Times Top 49 Bakeries.
The list is made up of the best bakeries from up and down the United Kingdom, chosen by local chefs and bakers.
Selected by owner of Heist Chocolate, Mikey Lewis, the chef praised the Angel Bakery for the best coffee he had ever had in his life. He went to recommend dunking the Angel’s brown butter cookies in your coffee.
The Angel’s baguette and a fig, walnut and fennel sourdough was also given a special shoutout.
The bakery secured 43rd place, ranking above the three over Welsh bakeries mentioned in the list.
A spokesperson from Angel Bakery said: “We’re chuffed to bits that the hard work and skill of our team here over the last seven years in Abergavenny has been recognised in such a way, and we’re proud to be named alongside so many other bakeries around the UK who we respect.
“We hope everyone in Abergavenny and visitors to the area continue to enjoy having our bakery in town as much as we enjoy baking here.”
For your next visit, the team highly recommend trying the Sugarloaf brioche – an light-as-air, rich butter brioche with a cardamom sugar crust, or our sourdough miche - a slow-fermented loaf made with a mixture of Welsh wholemeal, white and rye flours for a dark crust and a delicious flavour.