“As for Daph, she was a complete riot – vivacious, hilarious, warm, loving, and brave. She was in the crowd outside Buckingham Palace exactly 75 years ago (on the celebration of VE Day). Someone touched her up, she told us, but she “thumped him where it hurts” – I am really hoping to spot that in the footage. She was the youngest of them and the last to leave us at the end of last year. I’m not sure how they would feel about being remembered on social media – they were all as modest as they were brave, self-effacing as they were selfless. But I wanted them to know, wherever they are, that we will never forget them.”