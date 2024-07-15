On Monday, July 15, members of Abergavenny Combined Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club presented staff at Neville Hall Elderly Care Unit with a £220 donation.
The donation was raised from the Armed Forces Day event, which was hosted at the Bridge Inn, Llanfoist on June, 29.
Armed Forces Day, commemorated D-Day’s 80th anniversary; remembered absent friends and in particular recently departed member, Roy Brooks.
With an estimated attendance of 180, including Abergavenny’s Mayor, Abergavenny and MCC Armed Forces Champions as well as the Chair of Monmouthshire County Council; it was a day of community and camaraderie.
The day kicked off with a captivating performance by the Borough Band, setting an uplifting tone for the festivities. A significant highlight was the first-ever presentation of the new Club Standard, which was ceremoniously piped in and paraded, drawing admiration from all in attendance.
Attendees were treated to a lavish buffet, prepared by Alis of No Taste Like Home Catering, which added a delightful culinary touch to the occasion. The celebration continued into the afternoon and stretched into the late evening with vibrant performances by the Deri Heirs, whose energetic music kept spirits high and feet tapping.
Looking back on the day, Abergavenny Branch Chair Person Peter Farthing said: “It was a fantastic day. We raised £641 on the raffle, £220 each for Neville Hall Elderly Care Unit and the Velindre Fund raising department for specific use at the new Neville Hall Cancer Unit. £201 also went back into our own kitty to help us keep doing what we do.
“The raffle was a huge success thanks to individual Club members donating prizes and all of the following town businesses who supported us: Powell's Butchers; Glad Rags; the Bridge Inn; Lesley from Squirrels; Anna Lloyd; Market Street Fish and Chips; Waterstones; Spec's Direct; Gravells Kia; Shackleton's; Cwtch Cafe; Underhill Fish and Chips; Phone Revive; La Mediterranean; Winterfields; Costa Coffee; Coco Blush; Pizzorante; La Petite Fleur; Melanie Brooks and Tasty Tatoes.
“We thank and salute you all.”