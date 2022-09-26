Aber woman to run London marathon
Ruby takes a break from training
AN Abergavenny woman is going to run the TCS London Marathon for the British Heart Foundation in memory of her mum Tracey who died suddenly in August 2020.
Ruby Burniston, 28, from Abergavenny told the Chronicle, “Mum dedicated many years of her life to bringing up myself and three sisters after which she went to work at the local primary school, Ewyas Harold, inspiring and helping so many more children in the local community.
“She passed away suddenly in 2020 from heart disease and I wasn’t aware of pre-heart attack signs or symptoms. I’d like to raise awareness for this. It was also in a difficult time of covid and lockdowns and appointments and treatment were delayed.”
BHF Fundraising Manager for South East Wales Carys Jenkins says: “We’re so grateful to Ruby, and everyone taking part in the Marathon this year.
“With your donations, we’re raising money for one of the most exciting fields of research–regenerative medicine. We’re aiming to fund breakthroughs and find cutting edge new treatments for people living with heart disease.”
You can support Ruby at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Ruby-Burniston1
Ruby is joining three other Welsh women and Head of BHF Cymru Rhodri Thomas at the Marathon.
As well as running the Marathon on 2nd October, he’s also set himself a personal challenge to run 52 half marathons through 2022, in support of the BHF.
