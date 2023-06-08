Abergavenny Youth and Ladies Netball Club have surpassed their target of £1000, after raising £4,000 for Holibobs Cancer Charity.
The girls and women of Abergavenny’s Netball Club recently held a 12-hour netball match to raise money for the charity following the diagnosis of one of their young players.
In addition to the £700 cash donations collected on the day, the club have also gained £2,190 via the Just Giving page created on behalf of the cause.
The fundraiser was put into action in support of twelve-year-old Cassie, who was ten when she was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2020.
She is now in Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital in Cardiff following a bone marrow transplant.
Coach Babs Owens shared her delight and shock, saying: “We HOPED of raising £1000 but I never dreamed we could reach it let alone surpass that figure... Thank you all so much. From the bottom of my heart - YOU’RE AMAZING.”