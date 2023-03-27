One of the most significant offerings was that of a Ceri Richards Lithograph from 1971 of Willy Milly and Mrs. Ogmore Prichard – a wordking proof for Under Milkwood, which was kindly donated by the family of the late Lionel Heaton, whose celebration of life had been held earlier that day, marking what would have also been his 90th birthday. This was particularly poignant as he was originally set to be the Mayor’s Guest of Honour at the event.