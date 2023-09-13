His company, Julian Dyer and Co Chartered Surveyors, had funds available for charitable donation, so approached St John Ambulance Cymru to arrange the purchase a brand new defibrillator. With a mission to save lives and enhance the health and well-being in the communities of Wales, St John Ambulance Cymru were more than happy to assist with the project by sourcing the defibrillator and it’s cabinet. The charity also covered the defibrillator’s installation costs with Julian Dyer & Co’s donation.