A stretch of the A40 through Crickhowell will close for 11 nights later this month for essential resurfacing and footway improvements.
The work will take place from February 10 to 21, covering a 300-metre section of Beaufort Street from Elvicta Business Park to the junction with Standard Street. Crews will resurface the road to fix damage and improve safety, along with minor upgrades to footways for pedestrians.
The work will be carried out under full night road closures, from 7pm to 7am each night, according to Traffic Wales.
Drivers should plan ahead and follow diversion routes during the closure hours.