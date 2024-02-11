THE eastbound carriageway of a major road linking South Wales and the Midlands is set to stay shut until at least Tuesday, while inspections into a landslip continue.
The eastbound carriageway between the Dixton roundabout and Goodrich has been shut since Friday morning.
But contrary to earlier statements by National Highways and reports elsewhere, the westbound carriagway linking Ross and Monmouth was open through Friday and the weekend.
Traffic has been rerouted from South Wales to the Midlands along the M4 and M5, But more localised traffic has seen heavy use of the A466 Hereford Road in and out of Monmouth, with detouring vehicles travelling via the villages of Llangrove and Llangarron, or King's Thorn.
HGVs have been warned to avoid that route, owing to the twisty narrow stretch through the Buckholt – where two rerouted lorries got stuck after a car crash near Hereford last month – and the Monmouth School for Girls footbridge, which a lorry was unable to clear on Friday morning.
With Monmouth already overwhelmed by water upgrade, cycle route and electricity roadworks, a broken down vehicle in the Buckholt on Friday afternoon also added to the chaos, with jams on the Hereford Road, and a stream of traffic clogging up the single track Manson Lane linking Monmouth and Welsh Newton.
NH West Midlands posted of the A40 on Saturday night: "The eastbound closure is expected to remain ongoing into next week, until at least Tuesday whilst further essential land surveys are undertaken in the vicinity to ensure the road is safe to re-open again."
It advises: "Road users are advised to follow the Solid Circle diversion symbol on road signs:
"At the junction of the A40/A466 take the exit to the A466 Monmouth.
Continue northwest along the A466 to its junction with the A49 at Kings Thorn.
Take the A49 south to Wilton Roundabout, Ross-on-Wye, and re-join the A40.
"Please note the diversion is not suitable for HGVs or high-sided vehicles due to a low bridge with a 15ft 6ins height restriction in Monmouth.
"If these closures impact on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.
"Further information is available from National Highways by visiting our www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our regional X feed.
"Our 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000."