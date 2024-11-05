FORMER paratrooper and founder of the famed Dragon’s Back endurance race, Ian Waddell, 86, took on another mountain-climbing challenge in support of the Tŷ Hafan children’s hospice.
This feat adds to a series of challenges Ian has completed over the past five years, scaling mountains across South Wales for the charity.
Despite grappling with severe osteoarthritis and heart issues, Ian set out on his latest goal: to conquer Pen y Fan, the tallest peak in southern Britain, standing at 886 meters.
Determined to make a final contribution, Ian was joined by a dedicated team who helped him face both physical obstacles and difficult weather conditions.
Ian and his team began their climb up Pen y Fan at 8am, undeterred by rain, wind, and thick mist. With only his walking poles and a specialist walking frame from Trionic for support, Ian pushed forward on the rugged trail, ultimately reaching the mountain’s halfway point before the deteriorating weather forced him and his team to turn back.
Although he could not complete the climb, Ian’s efforts have garnered over £1,000, surpassing his initial target.
Contributions poured in through his JustGiving page and a fundraising event at Morrisons in Abergavenny, with supporters inspired by his courage and dedication to the cause.
Helen Morgan, Senior Community Fundraiser for Tŷ Hafan, expressed the organisation’s deep appreciation for Ian’s longstanding commitment, stating: “We are all very grateful to Ian, and his support team, for this incredible effort for Tŷ Hafan.”