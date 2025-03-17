Laura Anne Jones MS had a wonderful time in Abergavenny Community Centre last week, joining in singing with the Singing Group, which meets every Wednesday and Friday.
Laura Anne Jones MS, Senedd Member for South Wales East, said, “On a Friday, the community are welcomed into the warm and inviting Abergavenny Community Centre to have lunch, from Midday, and to mingle with one another, which normally ends up in song!
“The Community Centre was filled with a happy, bustling atmosphere when I walked in. The volunteers at the centre work hard to combat loneliness, bring people together and to help those less fortunate. It was heartwarming to see. A massive thanks to them for all they do.
“I thoroughly enjoyed going in and singing along to some favourites of mine ‘Bread of Heaven’, ‘We’ll keep a welcome in the hillside’ and songs from the Sound of Music and more! It was so fun and brought together a real mix of residents. It’s fantastic for people’s mental health.
“There is such a good variety of things on offer to do at the Centre, from a dementia-friendly café to yoga. It is definitely worth checking out.”