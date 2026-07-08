A SECOND by-election in less than two years is being held to fill a council seat last won by a Conservative who quickly joined Reform.
Stephen Senior won the February 2025 by-election as a Conservative candidate but by May that year it had been announced he’d left the party and would instead sit as a Reform UK member of Pontypool Community Council.
However Mr Senior has since had to resign from the council as he was elected, as a Reform candidate, to represent Sir Fynwy Torfaen in the Senedd at May’s Welsh election.
Reform, the Conservatives and Labour are all standing candidates in the Thursday, July 16 poll to fill the vacancy on the volunteer council on which 16 of the 21 seats are held by Labour.
The Conservatives have chosen student Chase Blount as their candidate while former local authority homeless officer Bob Blacker, who has recently taken a post as a casework officer for Mr Senior, is the Reform candidate. Labour has selected Dave Cornish as its candidate.
Tory candidate Mr Blount sought to play down any suggestion of the by-election being a chance for the 225 residents who elected Mr Senior as a Conservative 17 months ago to make a judgement on his defection to Reform.
He said: “Stephen’s decision to defect to Reform shortly after winning the election as a Conservative would likely be disappointing for many, but it’s also important to understand that many likely also voted for Stephen regardless of his party affiliation. We will have to see how the voters feel come election day.”
The Reform candidate said: “Many members of the Conservative party are feeling that the direction taken by the leadership of the Conservatives is not reflective of many of the grassroots members and supporters which is why there is a rise in support for Reform. Loyalty is important but if an organisation drifts away from its members then it becomes necessary to find a party that represents your values.”
Father of two Mr Blacker, who has been a member of the Army Reserve and an adult instructor with the Army Cadet Force, said: “I have worked in the social housing field for decades and worked for local councils. I have experience on how local government works and how to get things done quickly by the relevant departments.”
Conservative Mr Blount, who made headlines in March this year when he stood for the party in a Cwmbran Community Council by-election and gained just 22 votes, said he hoped that experience will show he can combine the role with his studies and hopes to be a “fresh” voice on the council.
He said: “As a member of the community council, I would be a fresh voice with no personal attachments to the council, meaning my loyalty will always be with my constituents.
“I am still a student at Bath, studying Politics with Economics, a valuable course which can add to the council with fiscal responsibility and an understanding of how things work. As for having stood previously, I believe this only increases my experience and confidence in communication skills and has shown my ability to balance studies while running a campaign.”
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