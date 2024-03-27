This morning in Abergavenny, the temperature will be around 5°C.
There is a chance of some precipitation, with an expected rainfall of about 2mm.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will remain constant at 5°C.
The likelihood of precipitation will increase, with an expected rainfall of 4mm.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will be similar to today, at around 5°C.
There will be more precipitation, with an expected rainfall of 4mm.
By the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 7°C.
The rainfall will decrease to about 1mm.
For the rest of the week, the temperature will generally stay between 6°C and 7°C.
The overall conditions will be a mix of sun and rain.
This article was automatically generated