Monmouth Rugby Club are proud to hold an evening of rugby chat at the clubhouse this Saturday (June 24) from 7pm, with former Wales stars Mark Jones and Glyn Llewelyn.
The evening will be hosted by Rugby TV personality Phil Steele, left, who will be setting the tone and overseeing an audience Q&A.
Lead guest is former Neath, Ebbw Vale and Wales back row forward Mark Jones, who has published his autobiography ‘Fighting to Speak’, right.
Jones, who struggled throughout his playing years with a stammer, will talk through the challenges he faced in a macho male environment and how it dictated extensive parts of his younger life.
Jones will be joined by fellow ex-international, Glyn Llewelyn, and the two Monmouth coaches, Chay Billen and Jonathan Hawker – all four played in the same 1990s Ebbw Vale team.
Tickets for the evening offer superb value at just £15, which includes a signed copy of Jones ‘ autobiography, and you can reserve yours by emailing [email protected] or by turning up at the clubhouse in Old Chippenhamgate Street in plenty of time for the 7pm start.