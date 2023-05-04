Queen Mary’s Bandeau Tiara, created in 1932, was designed to accommodate the centre brooch gifted to her in 1893. The detachable brooch consists of ten brilliant diamonds, while the tiara holds eleven sections of interlaced ovals and pavé diamonds. Loaned to the Duchess of Sussex for her wedding, it was not her first choice - she originally hoped to wear the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara but was denied by the Queen.