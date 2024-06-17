Robert Price sponsors the Kitchen Stage in the Market Hall, which will host top chefs from across the UK, including Wales’ own Chris Harrod of The Whitebrook (boasting both a Michelin Star and a MichelinGreen Star); Jonathan Woolway, (ex Chef Director of the Michelin-Starred St John Restaurant Group), now back in Swansea with his newest venture, The Shed; and Gwenann Davies, head chef at the legendary gastropub, The Felin Fach Griffin. And very young chefs will also get their chance to shine in the finals of the Abergavenny Rotary Club Young Chef Competition.