A father has expressed his thanks to the community, following the death of his son in May.
Described as a caring, fun-loving and happy young man, Christopher Harris touched many lives around him.
Since his passing, the locals of Clydach have rallied together and shown “immense support” through multiple events that have been held in Chris’s memory.
Three such occasions were hosted by the proprietors of the Cambrian Inn, Clydach: Jason, Michaela, Ben and Joey Coombes.
Locals came in their droves for the weekly quiz night – which raises money for a different charity each week.
In a tribute to Chris, the pub collected for ‘You’re Never Alone’, a men’s support group based in Brynmawr. The night was a great success, complete with a raffle.
Combined with the money raised on the pub’s Wine Night (also held in Chris’s honour), the Cambrian Inn contributed an incredible £1000 to ‘You’re Never Alone’.
Following this, the pub held the Chris Harris Memorial Pool Challenge Cup – an event they hope to continue annually. Once again, there was a great turn out; with Dan Parr taking home the coveted trophy.
Chris’s father - Stephen Harris, said: “Thank you so much to all the people who came to show support, it was very much appreciated. It is your hard work and enthusiasm that has returned the pub to one of the focal points of the village.”
Stephen also shared his thanks to Chris’s close friends, Matthew Lewis Richards, Dan Webb and Will Thayer Jones who completed the 15k Tough Mudder Obstacle Course in a tribute to Chris.
Known as one of the most “hardcore” courses in the country, the Mudder Obstacle Course is designed to challenge strength, stamina and mental grit.
The trio took on all sorts from climbing over a 60-foot wall to crawling across 14’’ of muddy ground, beneath a sheet of barbed wire. Quite the feat! Together they raised £2,818, which they donated to Mind.
Matthew, Dan and Will then went on to face the Three Peaks Challenge, alongside more of Chris’s friends - Nathan Summers, Morgan Taylor, Amy Peej and Rachel Oddy.
The group poignantly placed a stone that was specially engraved in memory of Chris at the top of Snowdon.
In light of the support and incredible tributes, Stephen said: “I just want to say a huge thank you to all of Chris’s friends and their invaluable shows of support. To my friends: Emily Lewis Richards, Stephen and Donna Wallbank for their continued support.
“And on behalf of myself, my daughter and our family – thank you to our neighbours and friends for everything you have done for us over this very difficult time.”
If you or anyone you know need support, there are various charities and helplines always on hand.
Mind – 0300 123 3393.
Samaritans – 116 123.
In Wales call – 0800 132 737
Under 25 – The Mix – 0808 808 4994
Campaign Against Living Miserably – 0800 58 58 58.
You’re Never Alone - 07429 677 695 - A local men’s support group, who meet on a Tuesday evening at the Tabor Centre, Brynmawr, to arrange Sunday walks, cycle rides, and cold-water swimming.