On being demobbed, he went back to Fry’s where his boss had paid him his old wage at the firm throughout his RAF service because he thought John had management potential and wanted him to return. Very quickly he was sent to join a British team of managers who ran the company’s large Indian subsidiary in Calcutta, arriving there barely two months before Indian Independence in August 1947, which was marked in that city and surrounding Bengal by grisly communal violence. A large British business community remained in the city, then financial capital of India, and its beguiling pre-Independence social life of sports and night clubs continued. John, for example, played until he was 35 for the Calcutta Football Club, the world’s oldest rugby club outside the UK which in the 19th century had provided the silver rupees which were melted down to make the trophy for the annual match between England and Scotland. On his first three months “leave” in 1949 he headed straight to Abergavenny and proposed (on the bench outside the churchyard of St Peter’s, Llanwenarth) to Shirley Thomas, by then a teacher in a Herefordshire junior school. They married in St Mary’s that August and honeymooned in Cornwall before he had to sail back to India only days later. The next year his bride followed him to Calcutta, where their two sons were born in 1951 and 1957.