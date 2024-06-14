Abergavenny Writing Festival made a vibrant return, bringing a diverse range of events, designed to foster creativity and community through the power of words.
Day one kicked off with workshops from local writers and wellbeing practitioners, Lily Redwood and Julia Morton.
For those looking to professionalise their writing, published authors Tim Lebbon and Liz Knight gave talks and answered questions based on their successful writing careers.
Later, Richard Gwyn, Ric Hool, and Sharif Gemie reviewed their recent book launches in a lively session at the Kings Arms Hotel.
Over at Abergavenny Library, Dominic Williams curated a Writers’ Hub showcasing talents like Matthew M C Smith, Simone Mansell-Broome, and Catherine Wynne-Paton.
The day concluded with a hybrid open-mic session, featuring participants both in-person and via Zoom, all relayed by a BSL interpreter.
Saturday was packed with events at the Melville Centre, including: Kev F’s Comic Art Masterclass, Urban Foraging with author Adele Nozedar, Sesiwn greadigol gyda Sioned Wyn Roberts, a family story session with Owen Sheers and a Poetry Masterclass with Children’s Laureate for Wales Alex Wharton.
A major highlight was the presentation to the winners of the Youth Writing Competition with Deputy Mayor Ben Callard, Rotary Club President Dean Christy, Brychan Todd of Christie Residential and Nigel Jarrett (representing the judges). The winners received mentoring workshops from writers Charlie Bird, Duke Al Durham and Clare Potter.
The Festival also offered: yoga and poetry with Laura Sheldon, a nature and wellbeing creative writing workshop with writer and disability activist Beth Handley and Seren poet Bob Walton, Ysgri-Fenni Bwyd! gyda Lowri Haf Cooke, creative writing workshop with Liz Pearce and discussion witn Mckenzy Dominy.
The Abergavenny Hotel hosted day two of the Writers’ Hub featuring Owen B Lewis and George Harold Millman, Nathan Munday, Gavin Clifton and Louisa Guise.
The Festival was rounded off with an evening at the Melville Theatre starring Sheldon the rapper, Duke Al Durham and Angeline Morrison.
The organisers would like to give thanks to everyone who participated and supported, including sponsors the Arts Council of Wales, National Lottery, Abergavenny Town Council, Christie Residential, Kings Arms and the Abergavenny Rotary Club.