A canine cacophony for National Garden Scheme

It will be to the bark and whistle of a hundred dogs that the Clytha gardens will open this Sunday July 17, in aid of National Garden Scheme (NGS).

The theme this year will be dogs, dogs and dogs; lots of them, with human friends on leads.

A host of canine entertainment is on offer, including competition classes with delectable prizes for the fluffiest ears, most loved human, and winsomely waggy tails.

The Usk Valley Gun Dogs will also again be back in force, with popular demonstrations of dog etiquette and performance.

A host of other activities will return, including vintage vehicles, music, target shooting, stalls and displays.

Also returning to popular acclaim will be the scrumptious teas which have made the Clytha open days justly celebrated.

Clytha Park is a large C18/19 garden, developed around a lake, with wide lawns and specimen trees.

The original layout was created by John Davenport, with a C19 arboretum and influences from H. Avray Tipping.

Visit the 1790 walled garden and the newly restored greenhouses. Famous for the historic lakeside setting, the walled garden and its giant Redwoods, Clytha Park is set in spectacular countryside on the old A40 between Raglan and Abergavenny.