THE Welsh Ambulance Service is urging people to stay safe this Bonfire Night.
Bonfire Night is traditionally a busy time for the service, with additional firework and bonfire-related calls adding to the number of incidents being dealt with by crews and call handlers.
Last year, the Trust received 3,433 calls to 999 over the Bonfire Night period and a further 8,159 non-emergency calls to NHS 111 Wales.
Burns and smoke inhalation from fireworks and bonfires can be serious, particularly for those with respiratory conditions like asthma.
Judith Bryce, the Trust’s Assistant Director of Operations (National Operations and Support), said: “On what is a high-pressure night for all emergency services across Wales, we are urging the public to help safeguard themselves, their families, neighbours and friends by staying safe and not taking risks.”
Burns injuries, especially, can be avoided by following the Firework code.
If you do suffer a burn, ensure you:
Get the person away from the heat source.
Cool the burn with lukewarm or cool water for 20 minutes.
Remove any clothing or jewellery that’s near the burnt area.
Make sure the person keeps warm.
Cover the burn using a layer of cling film or a clean plastic bag.
Use painkillers such as paracetamol or ibuprofen.
Visit the Burns and scalds page on the NHS 111 Wales website.
Use the emergency department for severe trauma, injuries or illnesses.
Only call 999 for serious or life-threatening emergencies.
Here are some crucial safety reminders for a secure and enjoyable Bonfire Night:
Choose professional displays
Opt for attending professionally organised firework displays, as they are a safer option for everyone
Asthma management tips
Carry your inhaler to quickly address any asthma symptoms triggered by smoky air.
Ensure your companions are aware of what to do and when to seek help if your asthma symptoms worsen.
Maintain a safe distance from the bonfire and be mindful of wind direction to avoid excessive smoke inhalation.
Use a scarf to cover your mouth and nose in cold weather, helping to warm up the air before breathing it in.
Consider staying indoors if fireworks have previously triggered your asthma, especially if air quality is poor.
Respect emergency workers
Show respect and consideration for emergency workers on Bonfire Night, recognising their dedication to ensuring public safety.
Judith said: “We know that calls to emergency services increase around Bonfire Night, with reports of injuries, anti-social behaviour and unsupervised fires.
“Our crews might have no choice but to leave a scene if their personal safety is compromised, and this isn’t helpful for anyone, least of all the patient.
“A split-second act of violence can have a devastating and long-term impact on our staff, both physically and emotionally so please work with us, not against us.
“Let's make this Bonfire Night a memorable and safe occasion by prioritising our well-being and the well-being of others.
“Enjoy the festivities responsibly and have a fantastic Bonfire Night.”