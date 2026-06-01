Fire crews tackling a barn fire near Abergavenny have warned the public to stay away from the area and keep their windows and doors closed.
South Wales Fire and Rescue has urged anyone within two miles of the fire, in Llantilio Crossenny, to take action as a precaution.
“Crews are currently attending a barn fire in Llantilio Crossenny, near Abergavenny,” a spokesperson said.
“Smoke can be seen for up to two miles from the incident, so we're advising the public to close all windows and doors. Thank you for your co-operation while we deal with this ongoing incident.”
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