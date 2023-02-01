Firefighters have extinguished a hedge fire in a residential area of Abergavenny.
A fire engine was seen pulling up to The Newlands, Mardy, at around 6:20pm today (Wednesday).
Firefighters quickly got the blaze under control using a water hose.
