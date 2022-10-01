UPDATED: A4042 reopens in both directions following collision
Saturday 1st October 2022
UPDATE: Road is now back open in both directions.
A section of the A4042 is closed in both directions following a road traffic collision.
The road is closed in both directions between the Hardwick Roundabout and Little Mill Roundabout, and has been since about 5pm.
Police are urging drivers to avoid to area.
Eyewitnesses at the scene are reporting heavy traffic along the road.
Emergency services were at the scene, including an ambulance and police and fire vehicles.
