Road closed in both directions following collision
UPDATE: The A4042 has now reopened in both directions
By Luke Williams | Reporter |
@LukePowysNews[email protected]
Thursday 24th November 2022 2:02 pm
Stock image (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )
A section of the A4042 is closed following a traffic collision earlier today.
Emergency services are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the A4042 outside The Secret Garden garden centre at Goytre.
The road is closed in both directions between the Secret Garden and Little Mill.
Gwent Polce have asked motorists to avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey.
