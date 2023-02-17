Drivers are four times more likely to crash if they’re using a phone, police have warned as they support a national road safety campaign.
To crack down on the issue of people using their phone while driving, the four Welsh police forces, along with GoSafe are supporting a National Police Chiefs Council campaign starting today (February 20) under the Fatal 5 campaign.
The three-week operation, which Dyfed-Powys, South Wales, Gwent and North Wales Police will take part in, aims to remind motorists of the risks of calling, texting, using the internet or streaming music or videos while driving – and the penalties faced by those who are caught.
The consequences range from a £200 fine and six points on their licence for a one-time offence, to a lengthy ban and a £1,000 fine for those caught twice. New drivers – those who have passed within two years of being caught – face having their licence revoked if caught just once.
New legislation makes it clear that the law includes using a phone for the internet, checking social media, streaming and uploading content while driving.
South Wales Police ACC Mark Travis said: “We understand that life is very busy, and our phones are now key to keeping in touch with family and friends. Most of us don’t leave the house without our phones, which means we have them with us while we’re driving.
“However, using a mobile phone whilst driving is completely unacceptable, reckless and puts lives at risk. Concentrating on the road is far more important and will keep you and other road users safe.”
Dyfed-Powys Police Chief Inspector Chris Neve added: “When you get behind the wheel it is your responsibility to stay focused and alert. This means you absolutely shouldn’t be making or receiving calls, texting, tweeting, searching the internet, streaming music, or anything else that takes your attention from the road.
“We know that the majority of drivers do put their phone away or on silent, but it’s concerning that there are still people out there willing to risk driving whilst distracted.
“We are more than happy to support this NPCC operation, but remind those intent on breaking the law that keeping our roads safe is a year-round commitment for police in Wales and our work will not stop when the campaign comes to an end.”
If you’ve witnessed a driving offence and have video or photo evidence, you can upload it to be reviewed here: gosafesnap.wales