A road in Abergavenny was closed in the early hours of this morning as emergency services responded to the scene of an incident in the town.
Gwent Police confirmed via social media the road was closed just before 5am today (Wednesday May 27), as the public were urged to find alternative routes for their journeys.
“Hereford Road is currently closed between Greystones Avenue and Maindiff Drive,” a spokesperson said.
“Diversions are in place which may cause congestion.Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey. Thank you.”
The Chronicle has spoken to officers this morning, who say they are unsure how long the road will be closed for.
This article is being updated as the situation develops.
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