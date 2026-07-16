A search is underway for a woman who was least seen near the A&E unit at The Grange University Hospital.
37-year-old Simone, from Bristol, was last seen at around 9.45am this morning close to Gwent’s biggest hospital and has known links to Cardiff and Bristol.
She is described as a white woman, around 5ft 1” tall, with a slim build and brown hair cut in a bob.
She was last seen wearing a green bandana, large camo-style backpack, black trousers, black trainers, a hooded jumper with 'OATFELL' written on the front and with a hiking stick.
Anyone with information on Simone's whereabouts is asked to contact Gwent Police quoting log reference 2600227341.
The force can also be reached by calling 101, sending a direct message on social media, or via their website.
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