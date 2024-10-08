Police are investigating a report of criminal damage at a Crickhowell chapel last month.
Damage was reportedly caused to Bethabara Chapel sometime between 7:15pm and 7:30pm on Wednesday, September 18.
A spokesperson for Brecon, Crickhowell and Hay-on-Wye Police said: “Youths have been climbing on the roof and upon inspection it looks as though damage has been caused to a Velux window.”
If you have any information that could help Dyfed-Powys Police with their investigation, please contact them:
• via 101