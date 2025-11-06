Chief Fire Officer Fin Monahan commented: “I wish to reassure our communities and staff that the SWFRS strategy provides a robust and integrated approach to address the areas where the Service needs improvement. This is more than examining the various recommendations and ticking them off. The strategy considers those recommendations holistically, and sets out to provide substantial, long-term, and sustainable change through 60 work strands that now guide all activity across the Service. We are already delivering on many of these strands, and our momentum continues to build.”