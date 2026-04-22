A WOMAN who was last seen in Chepstow a week ago has been located.
Lita Hughes, 34, had been reported missing on April 20, when she hadn’t been seen for over five days.
Police thank the public for their assistance in sharing their appeal.
A WOMAN who was last seen in Chepstow a week ago has been located.
Lita Hughes, 34, had been reported missing on April 20, when she hadn’t been seen for over five days.
Police thank the public for their assistance in sharing their appeal.
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