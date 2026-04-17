A 37-year-old man from Monmouth has been released on police bail while the investigation continues after he was arrested on suspicion of rape, sexual assault, and in possession of a class B controlled drug.
On Wednesday April 15 the National Police Air Service crew from St Athan were deployed to support Gwent Police in search for the missing suspect who was later found at around midnight.
DI Rhys Williams from Gwent Police, said: “We understand that allegations of this nature are upsetting for our communities and encourage anyone with concerns to speak to us.
“We would remind people that while the man has been released on police bail, this is an active investigation and urge people not to speculate.”
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact us quoting log reference 2600115815.”
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