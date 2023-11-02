Emergency services responded to a residential area of Abergavenny yesterday afternoon following a medical emergency.
The ambulance service was called shortly after midday to Llwynu Close, Abergavenny.
A man was taken to the Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran for treatment.
A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 12.18pm yesterday (Wednesday) to a medical emergency on Llwynu Close, Abergavenny.
“We sent a rapid response car and an emergency ambulance to the scene, where the crew were supported by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service.
“One person was taken to the Grange University Hospital.”
A spokesperson for Gwent Police added: “We received a report of a medical emergency in Llwynu Close, Abergavenny at around 12.20pm on Wednesday, November 1.
“Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, a man was taken to hospital for treatment.”