A 40-year-old man has died after he was found unresponsive this morning in Abergavenny.
Police received a concern for safety call at around 10am this morning (Wednesday) after a man was found unresponsive on Hereford Road.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Officers attended with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service who declared a 40-year-old man dead at the scene.”
The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the coroner in relation to the death.
His next of kin have been informed.