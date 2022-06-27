Appeal following burglary incident in Crickhowell
Officers were called out to the old Conservative Club last week
Subscribe newsletter
Police are appealing for information following the burglary of an unoccupied building in Crickhowell.
Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police were called to the old Crickhowell Conservative Club on the morning of Wednesday, June 22.
The property is currently empty, and police have said that the burglary could have occurred at any time ten days prior to this.
During the course of the burglary graffiti was also daubed inside. CCTV is believed to have been removed from the property.
Last week, rumours were circulating online that squatters had occupied the building, although police have confirmed that there is no evidence to suggest squatters were involved at this time.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We advise that property owners are always vigilant in terms of the security of their premises, but this is being treated as an isolated incident currently.”
Police are now investigating the incident.
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20220622-075. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |