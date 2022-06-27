Appeal following burglary incident in Crickhowell

Police are appealing for information following the burglary of an unoccupied building in Crickhowell.

Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police were called to the old Crickhowell Conservative Club on the morning of Wednesday, June 22.

The property is currently empty, and police have said that the burglary could have occurred at any time ten days prior to this.

During the course of the burglary graffiti was also daubed inside. CCTV is believed to have been removed from the property.

Last week, rumours were circulating online that squatters had occupied the building, although police have confirmed that there is no evidence to suggest squatters were involved at this time.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We advise that property owners are always vigilant in terms of the security of their premises, but this is being treated as an isolated incident currently.”

Police are now investigating the incident.