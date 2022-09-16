Another collision at Raglan A40 blackspot
Yet another collision involving two vehicles has blighted the Raglan interchange, following a two car smash less than a month since the last one.
Last week, a Smart car was in collision with a horsebox which resulted in the larger vehicle landing on its side - the third smash in as many months.
No-one was seriously hurt although it is thought the driver of the larger vehicle had to be cut out.
Last month, local campaigners, including MS Peter Fox, community council chair Nick Ramsay and county councillors Mckenna and John joined others in calling for safety measures and improvements to the collision blackspot before a life is lost.
Raglan campaigner Julian Dyer told the Beacon “It’s becoming like a sick joke. If this was happening in a corporate environment there would be charges of corporate manslaughter.”
He says politicians sit in Cardiff and say they don’t have the money to do anything but “they’ve got plenty to waste in relation to the Welsh language!” he added.
He queried the £1m “wasted on the ineffective and ugly sound barriers at The Bryn”.
“It makes me angry when I see these collisions when things could be made far safer for very little money if only they had the will to do so” he added.
Cllr Richard John and Cllr Jayne McKenna issued a joint statement saying: “We are very sorry to learn of yet another serious collision at this series of dangerous junctions. Our thoughts are with those affected and we hope their injuries are not serious”
“This is the second accident on this short stretch of road in three weeks and further evidence of the urgent need for action to improve road safety before the next accident and what we all fear – a fatality.
“What this road needs is a number of minor changes, which could make it significantly safer for all road users, including removing two of the three right hand turns, thereby forcing traffic to turn around at the roundabout and reducing the speed limit between the roundabout and the slip roads for the A40 and A449 in both directions to 50mph.
“These changes are cheap, realistic and could be delivered by the Welsh Government relatively quickly. Unfortunately, they are not taking this road seriously and have yet again delayed their promised road safety review. This needs to be carried out urgently so Welsh ministers and their officials have clear recommendations to act upon.
“While this is a Welsh Government road, not a council one, we will continue to work closely with the Raglan and Mitchel Troy community councils, Peter Fox MS, Cllr Penny Jones, David Davies MP and Monmouthshire County Council to put further pressure on Welsh Government to act before another local family has to go through the ordeal and heartache of a traffic accident.”
