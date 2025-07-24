The incident, which occurred outside Forge Garage in Llantrisant, saw the road closed for over six hours and an 80-year-old man is currently in a critical condition in hospital.
In a statement, Gwent Police confirmed that an investigation into the collision is ongoing after the incident on Tuesday July 22.
"At about 3.30pm we had a report of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a car on Usk Road in Llantrisant, outside Forge Garage,” a spokesperson said.
"The pedestrian, an 80-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.”
"A 93-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.”
Officers investigating the collision have asked anyone with information who may be able to assist to come forward to them via the Gwent Police website, social media via X or Facebook or calling 101, quoting reference 2500233814.
