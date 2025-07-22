TWO police helicopters were seen searching the Monnow valley near Monmouth today (Tuesday, July 22) before an appeal was released to find a missing 32-year-old woman.
Gwent Police announced around 10pm that they were searching for Harley Van-Outen from Waterlooville in Portsmouth, who was reportedly seen in Rockfield this morning.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "Harley, 32, was last seen in the Rockfield area of Monmouth, Monmouthshire, at around 8.30am on Tuesday 22 July and officers are concerned for her welfare.
"Harley is described as of medium build, approximately 5ft 6ins with brown hair. She was last seen wearing grey leggings and a white vest top.
“Anyone with any information on Harley’s whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2500233604."
