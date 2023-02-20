An experienced ultra-runner will be walking 35-miles on the week of his 85th birthday to raise money for Ty Hafan children hospice.
Ian Waddell will be walking along the towpath from Brecon to Pontypool on Monday, March 6.
Due to suffering from severe Osteoarthritis, he predicts the walk will take him 15 hours to complete but Ian says he will be completing the walk at all costs.
He said: “It’s going to be difficult but I’m going to finish it even if it takes me 30 hours to complete.
“People keep telling me I’m going to end up killing myself by doing this, but I say I’m going to die anyway, I may as well risk it doing something I love!”
Ian has completed other walks in the past raising money for the charity who offer palliative care to life limited children and to their parents throughout Wales.
His love for walking and taking part in ultra-marathons began in 1986 when he ran up the highest mountain in England, Scarfell Pike.
He went on to finish in the top 10 on four occasions in the European Challenge Trail Race and take part in the Marathon Des Sable, also known as the Sahara Marathon and regarded as the toughest footrace.
During his almost 40 year career, Ian has raised more than £200,000 for charity spread over 100 climbing and endurance events.
However, he is most proud of the race he organised in 1992, The Dragons Back.
After reading a book called Snowdonia to the Gower, A Coast to Coast Walk Across Highest Wales, Ian felt the route would be great for a multi-day event, ultra-marathon.
He proposed his idea in a running magazine and was inundated with messages from people all over the world who wanted to complete this ultra-marathon.
Despite only asking for £10,000 initially, Ian received £32,000 in financial backing from a company based near his house at the time in Warwickshire which allowed the event to go ahead.
He also approached the Parachute Regiment and requested assistance with the logistics needed for an event like this one, things like campsites, cooks and medics.
And in September 1992, one of the toughest multi-day mountain marathons in the world took place, only 10 months after the idea was proposed.
The race wasn't repeated for 20 years with fears that it was too dangerous but it then returned in 2012 becoming a regular event.
A live blog on the Abergavenny Chronicle website will be documenting Ian’s gruelling 35 mile journey on March 6 with updates on where he is and how he’s feeling.
He is asking for as much support as possible whether that’s sharing his story, donating to his JustGiving page or just following along online.