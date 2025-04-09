Fifty of Monmouthshire’s strongest and fittest people will unite for a powerful mission over the weekend, as they scale Pen y Fan to raise awareness for mental health.
The catch is that they have to carry an additional tonne up the mountain, which is 886 metres above sea level.
The World’s Strongest Team Walk is supporting the Ted Senior Foundation, and aims to represent the invisible burden of mental health that so many people carry in silence.
The charity is dedicated to helping young people and men navigate the challenges of mental health, grief and suicide prevention.
Tom Burns, the founder of Ludus, said there is a special message the team wants to convey.
“Mental health doesn’t always look like suffering, but it can feel like carrying the world on your back,” he said.
“We are walking up this mountain to show that nobody has to carry that weight alone.”
The 1,000KG haul will be shared amongst the team, with participants including gym members and coaches to local residents and small business owners.