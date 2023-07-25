THIEVES have targeted an isolated Black Mountains chapel and stolen flagstones worth more than £2,000.
Tabernacle Chapel in Grwyne Fawr was built by the community, for the community, in 1837.
It has existed undisturbed for almost 200 years, enjoying the isolated peace and tranquillity of the Black Mountains.
But this was disrupted by heartless thieves who ripped up and stole 12 flagstones, with the audacity to return two days later to steal another three stones; leaving chapel trustees and members of the community devastated.
They are now faced with an expensive repair to prevent deterioration of the chapel wall.
Gwent Police said the initial theft was reported as happening sometime on the evening of Sunday, July 16, between 8.20pm and 8am on Monday, July 17.
The thieves then reportedly returned on Wednesday, July 19, and stole three more flagstones in broad daylight.
To replace the stones will cost a staggering £2,000 and installing a CCTV system would cost a further £500.
A JustGiving page has been set up in the hopes of funding the installation of CCTV and pay for repairs.
People are welcome to make a donation, however small, via the link- https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Tabernacle . So far, £250 has been raised.
Anyone who was in the Grwyne Fawr Valley on either Sunday-Monday July 16-17, or Wednesday, July 19, and saw any suspicious activity should report it to police on 101, quoting 2300238135, or direct message on Facebook or Twitter.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.