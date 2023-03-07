COUNCILLORS in Torfaen have passed what has been described as one of the lowest council tax rises in the United Kingdom.
The 1.95 per cent increase works out as an additional £28.26 on last year’s bill for a typical band D home and means the average household in Torfaen will pay £1,477.44 for the county council element of the community charge from April.
Councillor Sue Morgan, Torfaen’s cabinet member for resources, recommended the council tax rise and the council’s £228.2 million budget for 2023/24 to the full council at its meeting at Pontypool Civic Centre on Tuesday, February 28.
The Cwmbran Pontnewydd councillor said: “We have set one of the lowest council tax rises in the UK.”
The Labour councillor said the authority had been supported by the Labour government in Cardiff Bay “which recognises the importance of local government” and said major cuts to services had been avoided “despite the Tories being determined to shipwreck the UK economy” and at a time of rising inflation, particularly energy costs, and the impact of the war in Ukraine.
Some 9,200 households will also benefit from a council tax reduction scheme and there are also discounts such as for single people and information on support will be included with bills.
Once precept charges for Gwent Police and local town and community councils, which vary by area, are added Torfaen’s most expensive band D bills will be £1,896.69 in Blaenavon and the lowest £1,828.45 in Ponthir.