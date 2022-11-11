Talks, buffet suppers and drama for members of Llantilio Pertholey WI
The last four months have been a busy time for Llantilio Pertholey WI, writes LAVINIA O’BRIEN
Traditionally, no meeting is held in August, so instead we had a very informative and enjoyable trip to Bute Park in Cardiff and then to Mumbles for fish and chips and a bracing walk along the sea front.
In September, at our regular monthly meeting, Julie Miles spoke to the membership about Cardiac Care in the Community, this was a very enlightening talk on a subject which is a very relevant issue for women in this day and age.
The last Friday of the month also saw the return of the monthly walking group.
In October, the “season of mists” began with a meeting which included a buffet supper to celebrate the Harvest.
We were joined by visitors from Gilwern, Cwmyoy, Abergavenny/Y Fenni and Govilon WIs.
The feast culminated with apple pie and cream and was enjoyed by all. An Autumn themed quiz provided entertainment during the interval between the savoury and sweet courses. It was a tightly contested competition, and our congratulations go to the worthy winners, a combined team, from Llantilio Pertholey and Gilwern WIs.
To round the evening off Jane White organised a friendly musical quiz, testing everyone’s knowledge of “Songs from the Shows”.
On Thursday, November 7 Jane White was once again in the spotlight when she gave a presentation on her impressions of Vietnam.
Members were asked to bring “An Oriental Object” for the competition and responded with some fabulous items which we were all able to admire. The winner of this competition was Ann Davies.
In addition to all this activity, throughout the last few months several members of the WI were also rehearsing for a contribution to the GFWI show “Through the Decades” from 1921 – 2021, which took place on October 22.
Our WI did a review of the 60s which meant that Liz Barnes’s skirt got shorter and shorter as the decade marched on.
Quick change entries and exits were quite a challenge for people who had no experience of the acting profession, but it was “alright on the night” and the audience enjoy the humour and the effort that went into the production.
A big thankyou goes to participants Liz Barnes, Jane Griffiths, Terry Monahan, Joan Evans, Sandra Neale, Jane Thompson, Margaret Reardon, Marillyn Baldridge, Janet Patrick, Lavinia O’Brien, Ann Carey, and to our esteemed scriptwriter and director Jane White.
Thank you also to the members (and spouses) who helped make the props including the members of our “More than a Coffee” team who made the horses heads.
The “More than a Coffee” group meets the Monday morning following our regular meeting. It concentrates on various crafts, sewing, knitting, scrabble, lexicon and lots more, but mainly on tea/coffee and cake.
In December a trip to Bath Christmas Market has been organised for our members. And, our next monthly meeting will be at 7:15 on Thursday, December 1 at Mardy Hall and will be suitably Christmas inspired.
New members will find a warm welcome at our meetings so please come along and enjoy tea/coffee, a biscuit and more especially festive fun and friendship.
