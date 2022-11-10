A look back in time to November 11 - 1918 as the Mayor of Abergavenny defied the authorities to let the bells ring out

As recorded elsewhere, when the bells of the town clock were allowed to strike on Monday to signalise the signing of the armistice, the Chief Constable went to see the Mayor at the Town Hall to inform him that, according to instructions received that morning, the bells must not be rung until the sanction of the competent military authority had come to hand. In welcoming the Mayor at the Police Court on Wednesday, Mr. J. O. Marsh referred to the matter. He said he was very glad that morning to find that the Mayor was on that side of the barrier (on the Bench) and not in the defendant’s dock. To his great astonishment on Monday last he heard that he was threatened with prosecution for having allowed the town bells to be rung. He was astonished, and did not believe it. He saw the statement repeated in the papers that it was so and that the Chief Constable had waited on the Mayor and told him that he must not have the bells rung. ‘Still he eould hardly believe it. That morning he had asked the Mayor about it, and he learned that it was indeed so. He was delighted that the Mayor had the courage to have the bells rung. Why in little Abergavenny should they not ring, the bells, when the bells were rung all over the world ? They had heard a great deal of the autocratic government in Germany and they saw the result., He did not think that they were going to have similar autocracy in this country, and he was surprised that greater discretion was not shown by the gentleman he had referred to and that he should attempt to prevent the bells being rung on such a memorable occasion as had not arisen in history before. The Mayor, in replying to the congratulations, said that he regretted very much that unfortunate circumstance which occurred on Monday. The Chief Constable certainly did wait upon him and said that he should have to report him to the military authorities because he had had the bells rung, but at the same time he expressed his regret that he had to do it. They decided to let the bells ring and take the consequences, because they thought the whole country would appreciate the bells being rung on such an occasion as the signing of the armistice in that great European war.