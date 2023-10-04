Mardy retained their unbeaten record this season with an ultimately comfortable 2-0 win over Panteg, but it was a less than vintage performance for parts of the game, with the clinching goal from Dan Wait coming just a minute from time, reports CLIVE HARRY.
The home side started in lively fashion with winger Kieran Dobbs prominent, firstly with an excellent cross on the run and then with several typical winger dribbles before getting his reward in the eighth minute when he was fouled in the box for a spot kick, which was confidently tucked away by the unflappable Ellis French.
More goals looked on the cards after such a confident opening, but the game degenerated somewhat into a niggly affair which kept referee Paul Gobbett busy maintaining order until just after the half hour, when Aaron Norman overpowered two defenders to head what appeared to be a second goal.
His effort was chalked off, however, for reasons which weren’t clear to the majority of those present.
Nevertheless, the incident seemed to spark Mardy into life and a good move ended with Owen Vaughan curling a shot just over before a good turn and shot by Lloyd Walker was safely held by visiting keeper Piotr Wojcik.
The visitors almost levelled the game immediately after the break when Jamie Purcell was worked into a shooting position only to be foiled by an excellent save from Mardy keeper Logan Hamer.
The game then degenerated again into another rather messy period of play culminating in Norman being sent to the sidelines for ten minutes after expressing his dissatisfaction with the referee once too often.
Fortunately, Panteg weren’t offering too many threats to the home goal and they almost fell further behind with 15 minutes remaining when a Dan Wait cross was headed over by Walker.
However, a clinching second goal came with a minute of normal time remaining when Dobbs again caused problems with a cross into the box which was touched on by Walker for Wait to net at the far post.
The result puts Mardy two points clear at the top of the table and they will be at home again this Saturday (October 14) against second placed Cwmffrwdoer Sports Club, ko 2.30pm.
Mardy’s second team weren’t so fortunate and went down 6-2 away to PILCS Reserves with their goals coming from Nathan Price and Mark Hughes.
They have a week off this Saturday with their next game being at home to Forgeside Reserves on 21 October.
Off the pitch, players were requsted to bring an item of food or face a fine as part of their weekly ‘Dummy Club’ and this resulted in an excellent collection of non perishable food which will be presented to Abergavenny Food Bank this week.