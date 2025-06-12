THIS year’s World Cup of Darts starts tonight with the first match scheduled for around 6.15pm.
Wales are one of the seeded top-four nations, so the side of Johnny Clayton and Gerwyn Price will enter at the second round stage on Saturday.
Other seeded sides include reigning champions England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
England are favourites to win the competition again, with the pairing of reigning World Champion Luke Littler and reigning Premier League Champion, and World Number One, Luke Humphries.
The other 36 nations are split into 12 groups of three for the round-robin phase - including 12 seeded nations - from which each group winner will progress.
After the group stage, the draw for the last 16 will take place on Friday evening. The top four seeded nations will be pre-allocated into the draw bracket in the last 16, and the 12 group winners will be randomly drawn.
The second round begins across two sessions on Saturday, followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final on Finals Day, held in Frankfurt, on Sunday June 15.
A week later, the darting action continues as S4C will be covering some of The 2025 Six Nations Cup, held at the Penydarren Social Club Alexandra Ave, Merthyr Tydfil, from Friday, June 20.
Live Coverage will be on the S4C main channel, Sunday June 22, with streaming available for the rest of the action. This is the first time S4C has broadcast live darts.
Dylan Williams, from the Darts Cymru website, said: "It's exciting to see competitive darts coming to S4C. With the excitement and passion surrounding the sport at the moment, there's never been a better time for the channel to show its support.
"As a supporter of Welsh darts, being able to watch top-level darts in the Welsh language is something I never thought I'd see."
The Welsh team for this year’s Six Nations is made up of Llew Bevan, Dai Caller, David Davies, Gareth Griffiths, Liam Meek, John Williams-Jones, Mark Blandford, Mark Challenger, Mark Graham, Ieuan Halsall, James Richards and Jon Worsley.
