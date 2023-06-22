SEVENTY three from former Qatar skipper Tamoor Zafar and an unbeaten 39 from Matty Williams guided Usk 1st XI to a 55-run win away to South Wales Premier leaders Mumbles.
The duo put on 104 for the sixth wicket to take the visitors from 76-5 to 180-6 before reaching 188-7 in 50 overs.
Three wickets for Henry Woolf and two each for Zafar and Williams then helped skittled out the table-toppers for 133 in the 36th over, a result which leaves the village side third.
The 2nd XI lost a tight affair by 31 runs at home to Llandaff 2nds in South East Wales Four after the visitors racked up 256-6 in their 40 overs, Jarrod Bluck, Gabriel Warwick and skipper Neil Perrett with two wickets apiece.
In reply, Warwick hit 64, including eight fours and a six, and Perrett 42 in a gallant response that ended 225 all out in the final over.
The 3rds won their local SEW Division 10 derby away to Abergavenny 3rds by 97 runs though, Julian Sanders cracking 92, including six fours and a boundary in their 237 for four off 40 overs.
Henry Allott also scored 61, firing seven fours, and Ryan Price 45.
And in reply, they dismissed Aber for 140 in the 34th over, Ross Price starring with four wickets and Julian smith taking two.
Will Heath hit 76 off 79 balls for Llanarth 1st XI, including 10 fours and a six, at home to Bridgend Town 2nds in SEW Five.
But despite scoring 246-9 in their allotted 45 overs, they still fell 46 runs short of the visitors’ impressive 292-7, spearheaded by 75 for Alfie Cogbill and an unbeaten 60 for Tom Pearce, with Glen Hamilton and Dan Moseley taking two of their wickets apiece.
Llanarth 2nds opener Dave Myatt hit 12 fours and a six in an impressive 68, but no one else scored big as they were 154 all out in the 40th over away to Crumlin 2nds in SEW 12E.
The hosts then rattled off 158-6 in 31.3 overs, Theepan Dilshan with six fours and four sixes in a sparkling 64, with Andrew Hilditch taking two wickets.
Glangrwyney 1st XI won a thriller with two balls and two wickets to spare at home to Barry Wanderers in SEW Eight.
The visitors scored 209-4 in their 40 overs after winning the toss, opener Neil Blundell hitting an unbeaten 85.
But Glan ground down the target thanks to 64 from skipper Tim Jones, including eight fours, and 56 from Michael Devoy , including 10 fours, and squeezed over the line on the third to last ball of their innings, scoring 211-8.
The 2nds lost out by seven wickets away to Croesyceiliog 4ths after scoring 167 all out in 13E, with the hosts reaching 168-3 in 28 overs.