A LAST-GASP try cost Abergavenny victory at Senghenydd in an East One thriller on Saturday where the lead changed hands throughout the game.
The visitors led in the last play thanks to an Anthony Squire hat-trick, a try from Ben Evans and two conversions apiece from Harvey Barrier and Evans.
But the Saints' prayers were answered when Ben Crook was driven over for his third try, leaving the hosts 31-28 winners.
Elsewhere, Brynmawr got their second win to climb out of the Championship East drop zone, beating mid-table Treorchy 19-10 at home.
Meanwhile, Usk celebrated their 150th anniversary by beating mid-table Cwmbran 21-18 at home in E2 before hosting an anniversary brunch at the clubhouse next day.
The first recorded fixture for Usk was against Newport in 1874, and the club was a founder member of the WRU, formed in Neath at a meeting attended by 11 clubs.
Playing fields, changing rooms and headquarters have changed over the years, with pubs, the town hall, the drill hall and even the prison used as changing rooms and meeting places over its long history.
The present playing field, Red Shed Meadow, has been home for 72 years, after former Wales player Ewan Davies saw a newspaper advert offering a riverside field for sale in 1952, bought it and donated it to the club.
A loan from the WRU, a grant from the National Playing Field Association and fundraising then saw the construction of a clubhouse and changing rooms, built by members and opened on September 12, 1956 after a match against a Newport XV by Ewan Davies.
On the field, Saturday's third win of the season lifted Usk to sixth in WRU East 2.
Nantyglo also won 28-5 at E3 bottom side Oakdale to go sixth, while Crickhowell squeezed home 28-26 at Pontllanfraith to stay second in E4.
Fixtures this Saturday (November 16) include – Abergavenny v Newport HSOB, Dowlais v Blaenavon, Risca v Usk, Nantyglo v Rhymney, Crickhowell v Crumlin, Forgeside v Bedwellty.