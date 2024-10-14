WRU East One champions Brynmawr continued to find Championship life tough as they fell to a 55-11 nine-try defeat at Glamorgan Wanderers on Saturday to stay second to bottom.
The Pirates trailed 26-6 at the break, and Wanderers continued to pile on the pressure, adding another 29 points in the second period, although the visitors at least managed a consolation try from a driving maul.
Elsewhere, Usk 1st XV squeezed home by a single point in an epic 32-31 WRU 2 East clash at home to Croesyceiliog on Saturday, thanks to a late penalty try.
The hosts led 8-0 early on through a try and penalty before a converted Croesey try made it 8-7.
Usk added a second try for 13-7 and the visitors then converted a penalty for 13-10.
The hosts then extended the lead to 20-10 through a converted try, but Croesey hit back with one of their own for 20-17.
It was nip and tuck, with Usk adding another try for 25-17, but the visitors responded with a converted touch down for 25-24.
And when Croesey went over again with the extras added for 25-31, it looked all over for Usk until a last-gasp penalty try saw them take the spoils to go sixth in the table.
Nantyglo lost 31-21 at home to Caerleon in E3 to stay just outside the dropzone.
But Crickhowell beat Whitehead – who are coached in his spare time by Wales Player of the Year Aaron Wainwright – 33-19 away to go second in E4.
Blaenavon-based Forgeside, who visit Crick this Saturday in a local derby, were narrowly squeezed out 21-16 at Llanhilleth though, leaving them seventh.
Other fixtures this weekend include Brynmawr v Beddau, Garndiffaith v Usk and Machen v Nantyglo.